Sanofi partners with OpenAI, Formation Bio on AI-driven drug development

PARIS (Reuters) : French drugmaker Sanofi on Tuesday announced it is collaborating with artificial intelligence company OpenAI and Formation Bio to boost its drug development projects through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Sanofi said in a statement that the partnership with OpenAI will allow it to access proprietary data to develop AI models for its biopharma models, while Formation Bio will provide additional engineering resources.

Major drugmakers are using artificial intelligence to find patients for clinical trials quickly, or to reduce the number of people needed to test medicines, both accelerating drug development and potentially saving millions of dollars.