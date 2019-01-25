Sara Ali Khan to be next seen in a biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Just two films old but Sara Ali Khan has already proved herself as one of the most promising newcomers in the business today. The beautiful starlet made her big debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and was later seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

Making an impressive start in the movie business, Sara is already being called the next big thing. And now we hear Sara already has been roped in for another big project.

A source close to the actress revealed to Filmfare that Sara will next be seen in a biopic and her character will be very different from the first two films that she has done. The source informed, “After Simmba and Kedarnath’s success, Sara has proved herself as a good performer and has been getting a lot of film offers. However, she has now signed her next with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the film is going to be a biopic. Sara loved the script and didn’t take much time to give her nod to the film.”

With this big update coming in, it would be interesting to see Sara in this another big project. Even though we wait to hear more details on the same, it would be interesting to see who’s biopic this one is going to be. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.