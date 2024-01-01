Saudi airports awarded customer experience accreditation, elevating travel services

RIYADH: Customer service offerings at 16 Saudi airports have been recognized with a prestigious global award.

The Airports Council International’s Customer Experience Accreditation for 2024 has recognized facilities operated by the Kingdom’s Cluster2 Airports Co., which include Abha International Airport, Al-Jouf Airport, and Al-Qurayyat Airport.

Additionally, they consist of Bisha Airport, Dawadmi Airport, and Hail International Airport, as well as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Najran Airport.

“This accomplishment is not merely a testament to the quality and efficiency that we deliver; it also underscores our persistent dedication to enhancing the journey of each customer who passes through our gates,” the company said in an X post.

The ACEA program assists airports in enhancing customer experience management by guiding them through a comprehensive review and training process, which emphasizes stakeholder and employee engagement, as well as staff development, according to its website.

Other airports to receive this accreditation include Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Rafha Airport.

Moreover, they include Sharurah Airport, Taif International Airport, Turaif Airport, and Wadi Al-Dawasir Airport.

The achievement of these airbases is a testament to the robust support and consistent oversight provided by the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the company, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These airports have been acknowledged by ACI for their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional services for travelers.

Ali Masrahi, CEO of Cluster2 Airports Co., expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, emphasizing the company’s focus on three key areas: understanding customer needs, strategic planning tailored to traveler requirements, and continuous improvement through monitoring key performance indicators across all aspects of the passenger.

Masrahi emphasized his company’s dedication to excellence and improving the airport travel experience.

The company added in its post that three of its airports received the same accreditation in 2023: “Today, we are proud to witness this number grow to encompass more of our airports, marking a remarkable achievement that underscores the progress and development we aim to accomplish.”

The firm further explained that obtaining accreditations from the ACI is the outcome of the team’s persistent efforts and unwavering dedication to ensuring an unforgettable travel experience.

ACI’s first Asia-Pacific and Middle East office was inaugurated in Riyadh in September 2023. Saudi Arabia’s Transport Minister and General Authority of Civil Aviation Chairman Saleh Al-Jasser, dignitaries and top officials from 49 countries attended the event.

ACI is an organization of airport authorities that aims to unite industry practices for airport standards by working with governments, regional members, experts, and international groups.

Courtesy: arabnews