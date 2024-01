RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has officially begun its membership of the BRICS bloc, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had said in August that the Kingdom would study the details before the proposed Jan. 1 joining date and take “the appropriate decision.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan had said BRICS was “a beneficial and important channel” to strengthen economic cooperation.

Courtesy: arabnews