Saudi Arabia, UAE call on Muslims to sight 2024 Ramadan moon on March 10

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE called on Muslims to sight the Ramadan crescent moon on March 10.

The Saudi Supreme Court and the UAE moon sighting committee requested residents to look for the crescent moon, which sighting would signify the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In the Kingdom, those who sight the moon should notify the nearest center to record their testimony. In the UAE, those who sight the moon have been asked to contact +97126921166.

The crescent moon can be sighted with the naked eye.

The Islamic religion follows the lunar calendar which consists of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

During this time, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. Fasting hours vary across countries. This year, observing Muslims can expect to fast between 12 and 17 hours.

Working hours for most public and many private sector employees are reduced across the GCC.

In the UAE, private sector employees will work two less hours for the month of Ramadan. Most federal agencies in the Gulf state will operate from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

The public sector in Saudi Arabia and schools are expected to follow shortened hours.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month, is expected to fall on or around April 10.

