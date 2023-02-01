Saudi crown prince called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, the Kingdom’s crown prince said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual summit of the BRICS group, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to a two-state solution.

The crown prince added that the Kingdom rejected the enforced displacement of Palestinians and called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel.

“We demand an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza,” he said. Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom had worked tirelessly since the beginning of the crisis to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and demanded the immediate entry of aid into the territory.

The Kingdom has so far sent 15 planes carrying various relief aid, including shelter materials, food and ambulances, to Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip. It also set up a sea bridge to deliver aid to Palestinians last week. Meanwhile, the chair of the extraordinary BRICS summit accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide.” — Arab News