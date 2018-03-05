Saudi crown prince to meet Egypt’s Pope in Cairo

Monitoring Desk

CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold a first-ever meeting on Monday with Egypt’s Coptic Pope Tawadros II during his visit to Cairo, according to a church spokesman.

Bin Salman is set to arrive in Cairo on Sunday for a three-day visit to Egypt for talks with Egyptian officials.

On Monday, he will visit the papal seat, the Coptic Orthodox Church, where he will meet Tawadros II, Paulos Halim told Anadolu Agency.

In April 2016, Saudi King Salman met with Tawadros during his visit to Cairo, the first-ever meeting between a Saudi monarch and the Coptic pope.

Bin Salman’s visit to Egypt is the first since he was appointed a crown prince in June 2017.

Coptic Christians are estimated to account for between 10 and 15 percent of Egypt’s population of about 100 million, according to the Coptic Church. AA

