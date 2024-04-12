SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

F.P. Report

KARACHI: All the banks and financial institutions will remain closed from April 10 to 12, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, announced that the central bank will “remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.” Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks and other financial institutions will also observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10 to 12 April, 2024. (APP)