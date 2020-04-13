SC asks federal govt to remove Dr Zafar Mirza as SAPM on health

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday asked the federal government to remove Dr Zaraf Mirza as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services.

The Supreme Court (SC), while hearing a suo motu case on the coronavirus crisis, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic and expressed serious doubt over the eligibility of PM advisor on health Zafar Mirza.

However, no written order was issued on the removal of the SAPM.

Expressing dismay over the government performance to control coronavirus, the apex court noted that there is a lack of leadership that could maintain unity in the country.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also raised questions over the high numbers of advisors and special assistants in the cabinet. The CJP noted, without naming anyone, that allegedly corrupt individuals have been inducted in the cabinet.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan said that such observations by the SC would “only cause harm”. To this, the CJP replied that he is very careful in passing such remarks.

The CJP noted that larger size of cabinet means that PM doesn’t know anything.

The CJP asked AGP Khalid Javed Khan that why Zafar Mirza was not removed. However, AGP told the larger bench that it will not be wise to remove Mirza at this stage.

The CJP also wondered why a Parliament session is not being called in prevailing situation.

AGP assured the bench that he will convey the court’s concerns to the PM who is holding a high-level meeting on COVID-19 today (Monday).

The bench has also set aside Punjab government’s directive for obtaining corona clearance certificate before entering the province.

The court has also sought details from Sindh government regarding the expenditure of Rs80 million to distribute ration. The bench has sought comprehensive reports from the federal and provincial governments regarding the steps taken to control COVID-19.

The hearing of case has been adjourned until next Monday.

Earlier on April 10, the CJP took his first suo motu notice since assuming the charge as the country’s top judge on the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb its spread.

A five-member larger bench, headed by the chief justice, fixed the hearing of the case for today.

The development came after Justice Gulzar had expressed displeasure over the federal government’s measures to curb the coronavirus spread.

“The government is just calling in meetings whereas no work is being done on the ground,” he had remarked while hearing a petition filed against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict in regard to releasing under trial prisoners (UTPs) in view of COVID-19 fears.