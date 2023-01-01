SCCI calls for implementation of business-friendly policies

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi called for implementation of business-friendly policies on a permanent basis to revive businesses and industries and ailing the country’s ailing economy.

He was addressing participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here during their visit to the chamber’s house on Wednesday.

Ijaz Afridi said the role of bureaucracy is framing policies and their implementation is pivotal so they should consult business community and relevant stakeholders during formulation of the economic policies.

The under training senior officials from various departments was led by Directing Staff NIM Islamabad Ms Zoobai Masood.

Through a multimedia presentation, the under-training NIM Islamabad participants briefed about the SCCI’s history, origin, objectives, targets/plans, future projects and other key-initiatives for promotion of businesses and industrialization, etc.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president, former senior officio of the chamber and others responded elaborately of various queries raised by the NIM Islamabad participants, mostly relating to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, Transit trade, Gems and mineral development, law and orders, rapid de-industrialization.

Senior office bearers of the chamber said potentials exist to boost up bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and transit trade to Central Asian republic countries.

The speakers mentioned that non-removal of apprehensions of business community on Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, inconsistency in policies and lack of joint mechanism and strategy were main hindrance to improvement of bilateral trade between the two neigbouring countries as well as trade with rest of the regional states.

Members of the business community pointed out investment opportunities in the gems, marble and mineral sector and suggested different proposals in this regard, urging the senior officers of the departments concerned to make it part of policies. The speakers called for bringing reforms in the tax system and implementation of business and industry friendly policies.

The participants termed high power, gas tariffs and rising prices of petroleum products, poor law and order situation the main reason behind the rapid closure of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the speakers explained the reasons for increasing informal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and gave proposals for converting into formal and documented trade between the two neighboring countries.

Besides, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the SCCI’s executive committee Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Monawar Khurshid, Naeem Qasmi, Laal Badshah Safi, Minhajuddin, and Ihsanullah, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Saddar Gul, Qaiser Shahzad, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, a large number of traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.