SCCI chief commits to traders’ problems

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq reaffirmed his commitment toward resolution of business community issues.

Formally taking charge of his office on Monday, Fuad Ishaq said selfless service to traders’ community is his prime goal and mission.

No stone will remain unturned to work for betterment and resolution of problems that were being faced by the business community, he vowed. Portraying a bleak picture of the state of the national economy, Fuad Ishaq said a war-battered economy can revive only by boosting economic and trade activities.

He promised the SCCI will frame policies by establishing a close coordination with trade bodies and associations. The SCCI chief firmly showed his full commitment to resolve community issues by taking them up with relevant government authorities in an appropriate manner.

Electing Fuad Ishaq as president of SCCI widely hailed by the business community as a large number of business leaders thronged to the chamber house today and felicitated the newly elected president Fuad Ishaq after taking charge of office.

The business community expressed full support and best wishes to Fuad Ishaq and hoped the newly elected president will serve the community in an efficient way.

Fuad Ishaq said SCCI believes in selfless service to the traders, businessmen and industrialists. He added being the third prime chamber of the country, the forum has always played an important role in resolution of business community issues. I am fully aware about the problems that were being faced by the business community under the prevailing circumstances, Fuad Ishaq said.

He continued to say that the door of the chamber will always remain open for the business community. Fuad Ishaq said a synergy between the business community and government relevant departments will be established to resolve all issues of the community.

The SCCI chief urged the government to adopt business-friendly policies to put the crippling economy on the path to sustainable growth. He also reiterated that dignity and image of the chamber will be further enhanced by taking pragmatic steps. The chamber president requested trade bodies and associations to present proposals in written form to the chamber so as to resolve the issues in light of these recommendations through relevant authorities.