SCCI demands allowing import of cotton in trucks

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq urged the government and ministry of National Food Security and Research to review procedural and regulation changes and allow import of cotton in open trucks that will not only increase foreign exchange and textile export, but also cut additional monetary burden on importers.

The SCCI chief while chairing a meeting of traders/importers here at the chamber house said government and authorities concerned had brought procedural change with regard to import of cotton. Under the new regulation, he said import of cotton from Afghanistan has been made mandatory in containers. He, however, said traders and importers are facing hardships owing to unavailability of containers and to meet this condition.

To comply with this condition, Fuad Ishaq said traders and importers will have sent empty containers from Pakistan to Afghanistan then cotton loaded in these containers and imported to Pakistan, because of which traders/importers will pay fourfold the transportation cost. The meeting was attended by the chamber’ former senior vice president Engr Mansoor Elahi, traders and importers.

Fuad Ishaq told the meeting that importers fully acknowledged the importance of fumigation including cotton, and assured fully adhering with its procedure. However, he said that during import of cotton, it fully covered by plastic and canvas when transported in open trucks, effectively serving the purpose of fumigation.

The SCCI chief urged the government, federal secretary for National Food Security and Research and other relevant authorities to issue immediate orders, allowing import of cotton in open trucks, which couldn’t only earn hefty foreign exchange for the country but also enhance textile export and lower additional burden of the importers.

Fuad Ishaq said smooth import of cotton was in the best interest of Pakistan. Therefore, he said SCCI and business community/traders and importers urged the government to withdraw procedural changes with regard to import of cotton.