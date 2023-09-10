SCCI of interest-free economic system stressed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq stressed the need for implementation of an interest-free economic system in the country, saying the role of Islamic banking is vital in this regard.

The SCCI chief said gaining economic prosperity and sustainable progress could only be made possible by following the Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He furthermore said business, trade and industries cannot be flourished by adopting teaching of Islam, which will not bring improvement and blessing, but it could also gain propitiate of the Allah Pak, the creator of the world and his last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Fuad Ishaq was speaking during a visit of a delegation of eminent religious scholars from Karachi led by head of Dawat e Islami and Madni TV channel Haji Abdul Habib Attari here at the chamber’s house on Wednesday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the chamber, secretary general Sajjad Aziz, and members of traders’ community in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Abdul Habib Attari, the religious scholar during his sermon called for following Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which is a complete code of life and success.

While mentioning about the basic code of Islam for successful life, Mr Atari said Islam spread over around the world, especially in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippine was because of mutual trade, businesses, and importantly basic principles and code of Islamic that impressed them to embrace Islam.

Emphasizing the need for promoting business and trade as per basic principles and code of Islam, the eminent scholar said the interest-based economy and economic system was the only of improvement and blessings, and best way of gaining propitiate of Allah Pak and his last prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Atari on the mentioned visit to Peshawar which was to provide Aid to recently earthquake hit people of Afghanistan and urged the SCCI to discuss this crucial matter with provincial government and relevant authorities to devise a mechanism to timely extend the aid to earthquake affected people in Afghanistan.

Fuad Ishaq assured the delegation to fully cooperate and take up this matter with provincial authorities in an efficient manner to timely send aid to affected families in Afghanistan.