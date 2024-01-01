Scholarships announced for female Afghan refugees

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced scholarships for female Afghan refugee students.

The commission on Sunday invited applications for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) fully funded Master’s scholarships for the academic year 2024.

The scholarships will enable female Afghan refugees to pursue two years Master’s study at HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan.

HEC said the scholarship programme, funded by the DAAD, was open for all disciplines.

With regard to eligibility criteria, the HEC said female Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, with valid Proof of Registration (POR) Card could apply for the scholarships.

The candidates must have completed an HEC-recognised undergraduate degree (16 years of education) with at-least 2.5 cumulative grade point average (CGPA.), the commission explained.