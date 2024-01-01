Scrapping Of Doha Agreement Begins?

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Yesterday White House Spokesperson, Karine Jeanne Pierre stated that Taliban are not honoring the Doha Agreement in Afghanistan, whereas today State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller stated that Taliban were not honoring the commitments made in Doha Agreement which was signed today two years ago on February 29th 2020.



Interesting today, the “unknown” Afghan journalist went a step further by asking Matthew Miller why the U.S. does not withdraw from the said agreement and call it null and void because it is termed as the “worst agreement in the history.” Matthew Miller stated that Taliban has neither fulfilled the commitment of forming inclusive government nor has it abandoned hosting the terrorists because Mr Zawahri was discovered and killed by the U.S. in downtown of Kabul city.

Following up on this question of the “unknown” Afghan or Irani journalist, Matt of AP News wire, who is one of the most senior journalist at U.S. State Department press briefings and who is the first to ask a question at every press briefing questioned that if the previous government of President Donald Trump did not do a good agreement at Doha then why doesn’t President Biden administration come out of this agreement. Matthew Miller replied by saying that the withdrawal of the U.S. troops was one of the main priority of the government at that time. Matt of AP News wire again asked that the U.S. had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement under President Trump but later rejoined the agreement under President Biden; to which Matthew Miller again replied that U.S. troops issue was not involved in Paris Agreement whereas in Doha Agreement, withdrawal of U.S. troops was one of the main issue.

It is interesting to note that neither Karine from the White House nor Matthew Miller from the US State Department mentioned the millions of Afghan girls who are living their lives without education for the last two years.

A journalist colleague at the State Department was of the opinion that President Biden and his team after realizing the lost of one hundred thousand Arab voters in Michigan State in primary elections have realized that a temporary cease fire in Gaza and withdrawal from Doha Agreement will somewhat pacify the dishearten Arab and Afghan population, who are counted in millions as registered voters in America and will play decisive role in upcoming U.S. agreement.