Secretary Blinken’s Call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary emphasized the importance of continued close coordination to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and promote the protection of civilians. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need and commitment to supporting the maritime corridor to deliver additional aid to Gaza by sea. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire of at least six weeks in Gaza as part of an agreement for the release of all hostages. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to achieving sustained peace through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister affirmed our shared commitment to building a more secure and prosperous region and deepening the strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.