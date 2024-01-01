Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Philippine President Marcos, Jr.

FP Report

MANILA: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., today in Manila, the Philippines. Secretary Blinken and President Marcos emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and underscored their shared commitment to upholding international law in the South China Sea.

Secretary Blinken and President Marcos noted the recent successful Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to Manila, the signing of a civil nuclear cooperation “123” agreement during APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, and additional initiatives underway to foster cooperation in support of our shared economic priorities, including on semiconductors, clean energy, digital economy, and infrastructure.

The Secretary and President Marcos looked forward to upcoming high-level events to strengthen our bilateral ties, including the meeting between Presidents Marcos and Biden in April in Washington, DC. They welcomed the first trilateral leaders’ summit between the United States, the Philippines, and Japan, also to be held in Washington in April. The Secretary and President Marcos also discussed efforts to promote respect for human rights and strengthen democratic institutions.