Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces Friday conducted an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.