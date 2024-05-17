Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank operation

F.P. Report

TANK :Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation of security forces in Tank district today.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were successfully neutralized.

These terrorists have been identified as Azmat alias Azmati, Karamat alias Hanzla and Rehan.

They were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including recent abduction of District and Sessions Jugde of South Waziristan.

Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.