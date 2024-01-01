Seminar highlighting women’s mental health

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, celebrated globally, Karwan-e-Hayat, Institute for Mental Health Care, one of Pakistan’s leading mental healthcare organizations, working towards the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of mental illness in the marginalized sections of the community, held a small seminar at a leading local hotel to highlight mental health in women.

The seminar, titled “Women’s Mental Health”, explained in detail why women are more susceptible to mental health disorders and have been reported to experience higher levels of depression and anxiety in their daily lives. Domestic violence and stressful events, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, have added an extra burden to the already multifaceted lives of women.

In her talk, Prof. Dr. Qudsia Tarique emphasized that domestic violence and current ongoing events had an overwhelming influence on the mental state of women.

While the statistics portrayed a grim picture of the ongoing mental struggle of women in Pakistan and other countries, the seriousness of the situation could also not be understated enough.

Other esteemed speakers at the event included Prof. Dr. Unaiza Niaz, who was the Guest of Honour, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Afridi and Prof. Dr. Nasim Chaudhry. Each speaker eloquently elaborated on the challenging environments that women had to navigate through, beginning from a very early stage. Their growth over the years stemmed from their resilience to overcome obstacles, particularly in matters related to female health, and taking charge of situations in spite of various societal pressures.

Karwan-e-Hayat – Institute for Mental Health Care (KeH) was established in 1983 and is a 110-bed hospital situated in Keamari. It is registered under section 42 of the Companies Act 2017 and has a tax-deductible status under section 2(36) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. It is an ISO 9001-2015 certified company and is fully Shariah-compliant. Additionally, it is recognized by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).