Senior Pakistani actor Khalid Butt passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The senior Pakistani actor Khalid Butt has lost his life.

The news of his demise was shared by the versatile PTV actor Mohsin Gillani on his Instagram account.

He posted Khalid Butt’s picture along with a sad caption that reads:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), renowned comedian Sohail Ahmed paid tribute to Butt.

“Great actor Sir Khalid Butt (a man full of social values) passed away. May Allah grant him a high place in Paradise. His funeral will be held on Friday at Asar time,” he said.

He was one of the prominent Pakistani television film and theater actors.

The Multan-born actor began his career in 1970 as an assistant director of films.

In 1978, he got the chance to perform as an actor. He played the role of hero in his first serial and rose to fame in the industry.

He made a comeback on television with the hit dramas ‘Jeevan Nagar’ and ‘Khaie’.