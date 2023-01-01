Seven killed in Mardan road mishaps

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Seven people including three minors were killed and two others were injured in separate incidents that took place during Eid-days, the police and rescue-1122 officials told The Frontier Post.

In the first incident, two youngsters were killed while the third sustained multiple injuries when bikes collided with each other near the Chora Police Station. The slain youths were identified as Zahidullah,20 and Husnain,15, while the injured as Bilal,13. The rescue-1122 officials rushed to the spot and took them to district headquarters hospital Mardan for further medico-legal procedure.

In a firing incident, two persons were shot dead while their colleague received several bullet wounds in Jamalgari area of tehsil Katlang. The deceased were identified as Ishtiyaq,40, Zawar,30, and the injured as Abdullah. The police registered FIR in the double murder case on the complaint of relatives of the victims followed by launching further investigations by police into the case.