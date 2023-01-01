Shades of Dubai exhibition captures city’s most beautiful spots

Maan Jalal

Shades of Dubai is a new exhibition at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children that celebrates the cityscape and natural surroundings of the emirate through the work of five photographers living in the city.

The exhibition, created in collaboration with Dubai Culture, Nikon Middle East, Dr Batra’s Homeopathic Clinics, and supported by the Sikka Platform, invited photographers from across the UAE to submit their best shots of Dubai. The open call in April received more than 355 participants, with 10 photos by five artists selected for the exhibition.

“The images in the exhibition embody the emotions and narratives photographers wish to convey about their connection to Dubai, a city that has become a magnet for global creatives,” said Kamla Al Olama, project manager for projects and events at Dubai Culture.

“Their diverse experiences in capturing the emirate’s distinct features and natural beauty transform the exhibition into a visual tapestry, telling their unique stories and memories of Dubai.”

The exhibition is running at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children. Photo: Dubai Culture

The exhibition displays an array of images that depict different facets of Dubai’s history and present, from Emirati heritage and cultural landmarks to its dramatic geography.

They include a photo of a man overlooking the Hatta Mountains by Salem Sarhan Al Sawafi, another work by Abdullah Sameh Aly where the shining full moon is in full view behind Burj Al Arab, and an interesting architectural shot by Sharafudheen Kadavath that shows the Dubai Canal and the cityscape in the distance, its bright lights reflecting in the water.

Also included in the exhibition are four photos by Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr Batra’s Homeopathic Clinics, which he shot while exploring the emirate. One of his works depicts Emirates Towers in the distance, as seen through the unique facade of the Museum of the Future.

Courtesy: thenationalnews