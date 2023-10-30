Shaheen Afridi completes 100 ODI wickets

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved a key milestone as he has become the fastest pacer to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI).

Afridi secured the feat after he dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim during a match against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2023.

The pacer completed the 100 wickets in his 51st game, surpassing Australian quick Mitchell Starc who took 52 innings to achieve the milestone.

New Zealand’s Shane Bond, Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh and Australia’s Brett Lee are at third, fourth and fifth position on the list, respectively.

Afridi has also become the fastest Pakistani bowler to complete the 100 scalps. Previously, the title was held by spinner Saqlain Mushtaq who bagged this many wickets in 53 innings.