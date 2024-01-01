Shakira’s new album punches back after personal rollercoaster

NEW JERSEY (Reuters) – Colombian singer Shakira has released her long-awaited new album called “Women Don’t Cry Anymore,” a declaration of resilience after a public separation from long-time partner and a tax dispute in Spain.

The title quotes one of her top hits, included in the album and recorded with Argentine producer Bizarrap, a pun-filled lampoon directed at her ex-partner, Spanish former soccer player Gerard Pique, in which she sang “women don’t cry anymore; they cash in.”

The track, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” earned the 47-year-old pop star and the 25-year-old producer two Latin Grammys last year. It hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts while smashing four Guinness World Records for views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.

The two worked together on a more techno dance track, “The Strong One,” in the 17-song album which includes mixes with fellow Colombians Karol G and Manuel Turizo as well as Mexican and Puerto Rican musicians, and track with US rapper Cardi B.

The 14-time Latin Grammy winner, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, shared moments from a launch party on social media late on Thursday. On Instagram she said the album represents her “struggles, but also triumphs,” and that even in life’s hardest moments you can “transform pain into resilience, and strength and power.”

Following her breakup with Pique, the father of her two children, the Barranquilla-born Shakira faced a second Spanish tax probe after reaching a $15 million settlement in November to avoid a trial in a prior case. Shakira has vowed to fight the tax fraud allegations, which she calls false.

Forbes estimated at the start of 2023 that Shakira, who has homes in Nassau and Miami, had a net worth of some $400 million.