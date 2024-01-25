Sheikh Rasheed hospitalised after chest pain

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of a heart problem.

Rashid Shafique, the former minister’s nephew told media that he was informed by the jail administration that Sheikh Rasheed was shifted to RIC after reporting a heart problem.

Incarcerated Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday filed a plea in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) seeking medical examination.

The former minister filed the plea through his lawyer, Sardar Shehzad, and urged the Court to transfer the AML chief to a government hospital.

The plea stated that Sheikh Rasheed’s health had deteriorated, but he was not allowed to meet his lawyer. Furthermore, the plea urged the Court to order a medical examination and summon the medical report of the jailed former interior minister amid health concerns.

Moreover, the ATC issued a contempt court notice to the jail superintendent for not allowing Sheikh Rasheed to meet his lawyer.

After hearing the contempt plea filed by the AML chief’s lawyer, the Court summoned the jail superintendent, Asad Javed Warraich, on January 26 in a personal capacity.