Showbiz stars observe Ramazan with religious zeal

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Everyone seems cashing in on this holy month by offering prayers, reciting Quran, giving alms, showing compassion, supplicating Allah in their worships, and more importantly fasting.

Yes, this is the strength of the sacred month, otherwise who dares stop the free man from eating and drinking?

Mosques are full. Homes are resonated with recitation of Quran and shops and bazaars echoed with Na’ats. Social media is abuzz with Quranic verses and sayings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) with regard to messages emphasising the importance of the month of fasting.

Even the non-believers respect this month worldwide and facilitate those who fast by offering them subsidised edibles at their stores, everyone tries to facilitate them in one way or the other.

With the start of Ramazan, a series of messages has set in on social media describing the sanctity and significance of the holy month, particularly from those attached with showbiz and sports.

In a post, Jeffrey Shaun King, a renowned American author and activist, shared that he has embraced Islam with his wife on first Ramazan.

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram and shared her spiritual maxims with her fans. The hidden meaning of her words is that fasting does not mean only to abstain from eating and drinking, but to be distanced from the act of greed and dishonesty.

Actor Kubra Khan in an interview does not like the idea of viewing showbiz people as being non-religious. She believes her success is the blessing of Allah. She says Allah knows better who is pious in His eyes.

So, don’t call anybody sinner. Only focus on self-improvement spiritually, the actor said.

Atif Aslam on first Ramazan recited Na’at Allah Hu Allah and mesmerised people who could not control their tears on listening to the Na’at.

Atif Aslam is a devoted Muslim and his Na’ats and Hamd are popular among the devotees.

Film and television actor Imran Abbas shared a video featuring him reciting a Na’at.

Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sana Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Hina Khan, and cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, among others, wished their fans Ramazan Mubarak. Shah Rukh Khan had suspended his filming activities to keep fast.

Munawar Faruqui, comedian, actor and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, is in Madinah and he shared his pictures on Instagram from the holy city with a caption, “This is month of blessing and virtues. Pray for everyone, especially for the people of Palestine.”

Like many people from different walks of life, Actor Omair Rana has also disliked Ramazan shows aimed at creating competitions for prizes. Many TV channels have their special Ramazan transmission in which hosts hold games and call audience to take part in these games and those win are given prizes.

People time and again have raised their voice against such shows with the argument that the month of Ramazan is an opportunity to earn virtues and spiritual height by spending time in reciting Quran, offering Namaz and remembering Allah. They are of the view that such programmes waste time and don’t put viewers on worship.

Courtesy: dunya news