Sidra Batool shares beautiful pictures with her daughters

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sidra Batool is a former actress who has recently shifted to New York with her family. She started her career as an actress at a very young age and we have seen her grow into a household name. Sidra was seen in multiple dramas and performed both positive and negative characters.

She also has a huge social media following which she uses to document her journey as an influencer and a young kom.

Sidra Batool left acting recently as she took the decision due to religious reasons. Her family including her husband and two daughters have settled in New York now and she is sharing her adjustment to her new life.

Sidra’s two daughters are in school now and she is sharing her new routine as amom and now a housewife in her new home. She is also exploring the city as she takes her daughters to different places.