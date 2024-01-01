SIFC transforming investment landscape of Pakistan: Masood

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Special Investment Facilitation Council has transformed investment landscape of Pakistan with speedy approvals, smooth execution of projects and guaranteed returns.

During a virtual meeting with the business leaders heading various chambers and business entities in Houston, California, and other parts of the United States, he said we have chosen IT, agriculture, alternate energy and extractive industries as the priority areas for investment.

The Ambassador paid tribute to Pak business community in US for their critical role in cementing trade relations between Pakistan and US and investing their resources in the motherland.

Highlighting immense opportunities in the four priority sectors for investment, Ambassador Masood Khan said that Pakistani-American could utilize U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and International Finance Corporation for scaling up their investments in IT, renewable and alternate energy, agriculture and extractive industries.

He said Invest in Pakistan with full confidence as their trust in Pakistan would encourage your counterparts in United States to choose Pakistan as their preferred investment destination.

The meeting was also addressed by Chairman Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Amir Piprani , CEO Ka’aba Fusion Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO of TSI Engineering, Inc and alumnus of the Civil Engineering Department UET Lahore Maqsood, President Houston-Karachi Sister City Association Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Ahmed Chinoy and others. They underscored their commitment to contribute towards economic betterment of the country.

Pakistan’s Counsel Generals in Los Angeles and Houston along with trade and commerce officers were also present during the meeting.

The meeting was part of Embassy’s initiative of connecting business organizations and trade bodies and to create the required synergy for promoting business activities between Pakistan and the United States.