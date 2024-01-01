Sindhi writers are playing their role in the betterment of our society: Ahmad Shah

F.P. Report

Karachi: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Security and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah attended the Sindh Association of North America (SANA) Sindh Conference 2024. Sana Sindh Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Addressing the conference, he said, “We have gathered here to talk about human rights. Sindhi writers are also playing their role in the betterment of our society, many important topics will be discussed in the conference. He said that the youth can play their role in taking the country forward, Sindhi youth also seem to be very active and they keep a close eye on everything.

Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that the younger generation can take the country forward by being associated with the IT sector. Sindhi youth can work to connect people not only in Pakistan but all over the world, today’s youth are the role model of Pakistan.

He further said that he worked with different communities for literature, you will learn a lot from this conference. The caretaker provincial information minister said the SANA Sindh Conference would play vital role in the development of Sindh. On this occasion, Provincial Information Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah while addressing the SANA Sindh Conference further said that we cannot depend on the private sector.

The youth will have to stand on their own feet so that they can get good job opportunities in the government sector. He said that education is the only way through which you can make the name of not only your province but the whole country bright in the world. Our Youth have proved their strength all over the world Sindh Soil has given birth to many famous people. He said that sindhi community is also working for Sindhi literature in Houston, Los Angeles and other parts of America.