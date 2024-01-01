Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues clarification after viral video

ISLAMABAD (INP): Veteran Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan became the centre of discussion after a video made rounds on social media where he was seen assaulting his domestic help on Saturday.

Video footage showed Khan hitting his servant with shoes, slapping and kicking him repeatedly while the househelper was pleading for mercy. Others can be heard pleading with the singer to stop, however, Khan continues with his assault on the servant.

Reports claimed that the servant faced fury of Khan after a liquor bottle went missing from his bar in his house as Khan was shown heard asking where his bottle was.

Later, Khan released a video in which he said that the person seen in the video taking a beating was his pupil.

The singer said that the incident was part of the relationship between a master and his disciple.

“We love them for their good work. And when they make a mistake, we also give them punishment,” he said in the video as the servant was standing beside him along with his father.