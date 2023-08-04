Six water projects worth over 100m AFN inaugurated in Nangarhar

Nangarhar (Agencies): The Ministry of Energy and Water says that work on six projects worth more than 109 million afghanis has been wrapped up in Rodat district of Nangarhar province.

An event to mark the occasion was held in the presence of Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Water and Energy; Mawlawi Seyed Ahmad Banuri, Deputy Governor of Nangarhar; and a number of other local officials.

At the ceremony, Mansour said the ministry has balanced plans for water management and energy production throughout the country. This was especially applicable to the eastern zone and especially Nangarhar province to solve the water shortage problem.

According to the ministry, the projects completed include a 33-meter-long and one-meter-high dam, a 735-meter-long and 2-meter-high water channel, the cleaning and repair of a 900-meter-long canal, 24 dams checked, hundreds of meters of retaining walls and small water reserves in Roghan, Qatargha and Mirja areas.

The ministry said that the projects were carried out with the financial support of the World Food Organization (WFP), with the technical cooperation of AED Institute under the supervision of the Nangarhar river zone, where a large number of people were provided

with work.

Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Water and Energy visited various projects in Nangarhar province and also visited a water reservoir in Kot district. The reservoir has the capacity to store nearly 83 thousand cubic meters

of water.