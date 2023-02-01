Social media platform X suffers global outages

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, suffered global outages for just over an hour on Thursday.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports, more than 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro.

Some users in the UK and Asia were also unable to view posts on the site with a message that said “Welcome to X!”

X, which is owned by Elon Musk, has been asked for comment. Mr Musk bought Twitter for $44bn (£35bn) last year.

The hashtag #TwitterDown started trending within minutes of reports of the outages emerging.

But the outage was short-lived, with users able to access the platform again after just over an hour.

Since Mr Musk bought the platform, it has been suffering from a loss of advertising revenue.

He has also been accused of allowing antisemitic posts next to advertising.

The company has since sued a left-leaning pressure group, Media Matters for America, which made the accusation.

