SRK’s Jawan has blockbuster opening, scripts history

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan got off to an exuberant start as it released in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnik.com, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned rupees 75 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu. As per the report, the film is the ‘highest opening day Hindi nett of all time’.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, Jawan outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society. The film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers’ suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as arms dealer villain Kalee, and Nayanthara as an honest cop Narmada. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

In the film, the actor is supported by a group of combat-trained women, played by Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

The Hindustan Times review of Jawan reads, “What’s consistent in Jawan is the top-notch and intricately choreographed action that offers an absolute cinematic experience. All the hype about Bollywood meets South makes sense when you see so much south ka tadka, especially in slo-mo shots, gravity-defying action with men flying and hero with his demigod status.”

It also added, “A full-on actioner, it takes on the burning topic of farmer suicides over non repayment of smallest of bank loans. Given what the country went through in the past year witnessing mass farmer protests, the subject instantly strikes a chord, and makes you think hard. There this one moment showing a farmer hanging himself from a tree, and that spine-chilling scene leaves you heartbroken.”

Nayanthara, who resides in Hyderabad with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and kids Uyir and Ulag, visited Mumbai on Thursday to attend a special screening of her new film Jawan in co-star Shah Rukh’s city.

Earlier in the day, her husband posted a picture of their kids wearing mundus near a pooja area and wrote in the Instagram caption, “With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi wit sooo many beautiful, blessed moments ! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag (emojis) Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wondeful one (emojis) with family and friends.” This gave Nayanthara’s fans the impression that she’s celebrating Janmashtami with her family back in Hyderabad.

But a paparazzo’s Instagram account posting a picture and video of Nayanthara arriving for the Jawan screening on Thursday evening revealed she is actually in Mumbai. She was spotted wearing a black sleeveless top and beige pants, with gold necklaces and bracelets, accompanied by a sling bag and nude makeup. She didn’t smile for the cameras, while arriving at the venue in a black luxury car.

Kangana praises Shah Rukh

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Kangana shared a poster of Jawan and wrote a long note for Shah Rukh. She said, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema god that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan.”