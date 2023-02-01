State will not negotiate with terrorists: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday warned terrorist groups in the country to make an “unconditional surrender”, saying the State would not negotiate with them. “The State will not show any leniency towards the terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens,” he said in an interaction with the families of martyrs here at the Interior Ministry, where he earlier launched the country’s new visa policy.

PM Kakar categorically said that no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands, adding that only the State had the legitimate right to use armed power through its security forces. “No one should have any doubt about the stance of the State against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the State have the clarity to remain persistent against militancy.” He said any damage incurred in the past by giving a lenient space to the militants would be mitigated.

The prime minister said if someone wanted to denounce terrorism must seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs, who had paid the ultimate price. “We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones, but can make a gesture to acknowledge and honour their invaluable sacrifices,” he added. PM Kakar said the reward for the martyrs’ souls rested with Allah Almighty, however, it was the responsibility of the society to honour them with a distinguished status.

“I pay tribute to all the martyrs – an unending list of heroes from all segments of the society, including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers, and even children,” he said. Earlier, at the launch of the new visa policy, the prime minister congratulated the Ministry of Interior on the achievement of a “good milestone”. He said the country needed to further rationalize its visa policy with the target of attracting investment.

“Unless we open up to the world, we cannot attract investment and develop connectivity,” he said, adding that a country’s visa policy was the cornerstone of its economic roadmap. The minister was briefed that the new visa policy includes the introduction of investor visas and the revision of the existing business visa category. The investor visa has been introduced in line with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative. The hassle-free process allows visa approval within 24 hours with a short-term (1-3 years) and long-term entry visa (5 years).

The process requires minimal documentation with the option of converting the entry business and investor visa into a long-term investor visa. The prime minister was informed that the business visa category was revised with the introduction of SIFC Business Entry and its extension.

The business visa will be issued in 24 hours for a six-month short-term entry visa and a five-year long-term visa. The National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is managing the visa process and has also deployed its staff at the SIFC.

The prime minister inaugurated a memorial gallery where the pictures of martyrs were put on display. He mounted on the wall a photograph of Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur who was martyred by the terrorists. He also visited the social media cell where he was given a briefing about its functioning.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti received PM Kakar on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. A contingent of the Islamabad Police presented a salute and guard of honour to the prime minister. The family members of the martyrs, including veteran politician Mian Iftikhar Hussain, whose son was martyred by the terrorists, expressed gratitude to the caretaker government for recognizing the sacrifices of the martyred heroes.

PM orders competitive electricity rates for industries to promote trade activity: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from Karachi, he said the government was taking every possible step to boost trade in the country. The prime minister also ordered the finance minister and power minister to devise a strategy for the gas prices in consultation with industrialists.

He said the government was taking steps to expand tax-net and emphasized the role of the business community in that regard. PM Kakar mentioned that the government was working on bringing institutional reforms for the welfare of the masses and restoration of economy. The delegation comprised Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Chief Coordinator Industrial Forum Muhammad Javed Balwani, Patron-in-chief Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industries Maqsood Ismail, former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association Saleem Parekh, Patron-in-chief Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries Mian Muhammad Ahmed, and President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries Faisal Moiz.

The meeting was held in continuation of the prime minister’s earlier meetings with businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Karachi. Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and senior government officials were present.

PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit an action plan immediately for uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer on priority basis.

He also ordered to ensure its availability to the farmers at government controlled rate and submit a report in this regard by tomorrow (Tuesday). “To ensure uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer during crop sowing, a comprehensive framework should be prepared and presented in consultation with the provinces and the relevant industry,” he said while chairing an emergency review meeting regarding demand and supply, and price of urea fertilizer in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked the district administrations to take immediate action against the hoarders of the fertilizer, and identify and punish those responsible. He said the government subsidy on urea fertilizer must reach the deserving farmers.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Food Security to provide the production and supply statistics of urea fertilizer to the provincial governments, and ensure coordination in operations against its hoarders. He said the transportation of fertilizer should be monitored at all provincial borders, while ensuring that no hurdle was made in its supply to meet the provincial requirements.

He said all the provinces should bear the burden of subsidy on urea fertilizer in proportion to their consumption. Earlier, a detailed briefing was given in the meeting on the recent production, demand and supply of urea fertilizer to farmers in the country. The meeting was told that the production and stock of urea in the country was sufficient for the wheat crop, whereas 220,000 metric tons was being imported for buffer stock, and its first consignment would would reach Pakistan by next week.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting on the steps taken by the district administrations to ensure the supply of fertilizer to the farmers at the government controlled prices. The meeting was informed that the summaries for subsidy on fertilizers would be presented in the cabinets of all provinces for approval soon. Caretaker ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, Dr Kausar Abdul Mulk and Muhammdad Ali, relevant high officials and chief secretaries of all the provinces attended the meeting.