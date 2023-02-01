Stellantis recalls over 32,000 SUVs over potential fire risk

NEW YORK (AFP): Automaker Stellantis announced on Wednesday that it was recalling more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs from the US market, citing a potential fire risk.

Eight of the plug-in vehicles had caught fire, six of them while connected to chargers, the company said in a statement.

All the SUVs were switched off at the time and Stellantis said it was unaware of any injuries or accidents.

“The vehicles may be driven. However, the Company is advising owners to refrain from recharging these hybrid vehicles, and to park them away from structures and other vehicles, until they are remedied,” Stellantis said.

The recall applies to some 2021-2024 Wrangler 4xe models and the automaker said it would contact affected customers about scheduling service for their vehicles.

The company said it discovered the defect after a routine review of customer data.

It estimated that one percent of vehicles covered by the recall may have the defect, which can be remedied with a software update or a replacement battery pack.

US President Joe Biden visited the state of Illinois this month to mark the reopening of a shuttered Stellantis assembly plant after the big three US automakers reached a deal with striking workers to improve their pay and conditions.