Suarez and Messi score twice in 5-0 Inter Miami win

FORT LAUDERDALE (Agencies) : Luis Suarez scored his first goals for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi also netted twice as they thrashed Orlando City in the MLS.

Suarez, who failed to score in his first two MLS games, netted twice in the opening 11 minutes from Julian Gressel passes.

Suarez unselfishly set up Rob Taylor before Messi netted from close range and headed in a Suarez cross.

Miami are top of the Western Conference after three games.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Suarez joined Miami in December after spells with Nacional in his native Uruguay and Brazilian side Gremio.

He was one of four former Barcelona players in the team at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, along with defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets and forward Messi.

Miami are managed by ex-Barcelona boss Gerardo Martino.