Tajikistan president reports increased security on border with Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, recently said at a conference that he has established 75 security checkpoints on the border with Afghanistan in the past year.

Emomali Rahmon said: “In one year, 75 high-quality border security checkpoints were built on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.” At the same time, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has said that Islamabad will continue to negotiate with the Islamic Emirate on issues related to the security and management of the Durand Line. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan participated in meetings and mechanisms aimed at promoting peace in Afghanistan. It also remained committed to dialogue and engagement with Afghanistan as the two countries continue to explore avenues of cooperation especially in the economic domain. We also remained engaged with Afghan authorities in the issues relating to security and border

management.”

But the Islamic Emirate emphasized that the territory of Afghanistan is safe and countries should not worry about it.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid said: “The creation of bases and checkpoints in other countries is based on the information and needs of that country, but what is certain and fixed is that there is no threat to anyone from Afghanistan.” Earlier,the chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff claimed that northern Afghanistan is a threat to the member countries of this organization and the members of the Joint Staff of CSTO are voting to curb the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan.