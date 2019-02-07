Taliban leader Saif Ul Jihad’s militants arrested in Pul-e-Alam city: NDS

LOGAR (Khaama Press): The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested three militants affiliated with a Taliban leader Najeebullah alias Saif Ul Jihad in Logar province.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said the militants were arrested during an operation of the Special Forces Unit of Afghan intelligence.

The statement further added that the operation was conducted in the vicinity of Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital of Logar province.

The militants arrested during the operation have been identified as Sediqullah son of Syed Habib, Matiullah son of Abdul Hamid and Khushal son of Zabtu Khan, NDS said, adding that the militants were deployed to Pul-e-Alam city on orders of commander Najeeb to carry out targeted attacks and assassinate government and security personnel.

According to the National Directorate of Security, the intelligence forces also confiscated a Ak-47 rifle, 5 ammunition magazines, and 150 rounds of munitions along with a vehicle.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban have not commented regarding the arrest of the militants so far.