Tamim left out of Bangladesh’s squad

DHAKA (Agencies): Bangladesh squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 will not feature their best batter Tamim Iqbal, who has been left out due to his persistent back injury.

According to the details, Tamim Iqbal had notified the selectors a few days ago that they should consider his persistent back injury before selecting the final squad.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, did not officially clarify the decision to exclude Tamim from their ICC World Cup 2023 squad. Bangladesh squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 was originally scheduled to be announced at 5:45 PM (Bangladesh Standard Time) but the BCB later postponed the announcement until following the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Tamim scored 44 runs in Bangladesh’s 86-run defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, his comeback international match, after reversing his retirement decision in July. Tamim Iqbal disclosed that he still felt discomfort in his injured back in the second ODI against New Zealand, which the team physios were trying to help him recover from.

Besides Tamim’s exclusion, the rest of the Bangladesh squad is almost identical to what featured in the Asia Cup 2023, led by Shakib Al Hasan while Litton Das will serve as his deputy. Bangladesh finished third in the six-team Asia Cup 2023 as they concluded the Super 4s stage with two points, which came courtesy of their victory against India.

A combined bowling effort, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy’s half-centuries powered Bangladesh to a stunning six-run victory over India.

Bangladesh Squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah.