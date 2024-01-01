Tehran says investigating killing of Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran a day earlier, saying that it is investigating the incident and vowed that both countries would not let “enemies” harm their fraternal relations.

Nine Pakistani citizens were killed by unidentified gunmen in Iran’s restive southeastern border area of Saravan on Saturday, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran and a rights group said.

Haalvash, the Baloch rights group, said on its website the victims were Pakistani nationals who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. Pakistan condemned the “horrific” incident and demanded an immediate inquiry.

Nasser Kanani, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, “strongly condemned” the incident and expressed sympathy with Pakistan’s government and its people.

“The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointing out that the investigation in this field is ongoing by the relevant authorities of our country, added: Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to harm the fraternal relations of the two countries,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.

The development took place after Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors returned to their posts on Friday after being recalled. Pakistan and Iran suspended diplomatic ties when both countries exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets.

The strikes by the two countries were the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years, however, both countries quickly moved to de-escalate tensions.

The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan region has long been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and separatist militants and smugglers.

Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and this has also led to an increase in fuel-smuggling to Pakistan and Afghanistan despite a crackdown by Iranian border guards.

Courtesy: arabnews