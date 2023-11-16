Telecommunications cut off in Gaza after fuel runs out

GAZA: Palestinian telecommunications companies Jawwal and Paltel have announced their network went out of service in the Gaza Strip as a result of failure to allow fuel into the besieged territory. The companies wrote in statements on X on Thursday that “all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted”. They had warned a day earlier that Gaza was facing a “complete blackout” due to a lack of fuel to operate main data centres and switches.

The companies said basic network elements have been relying on batteries since Wednesday afternoon. All fixed, cellular and internet services in Gaza have now been interrupted, leaving its 2.3 million residents largely cut off from the outside world and from each other. “Ambulances are now standing outside Nasser Hospital with medical staff waiting to hear of any bombardments so they can rush to the areas quickly,” Al Jazeera’s Youmna ElSayed reported from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“This is not the first time this has happened, and it has caused a great crisis for people trying to reach ambulances or civil defence teams when bombardments occur,” she said, adding that the humanitarian situation in the south was also deteriorating. “There has been no food, water, fuel or electricity for over a month,” she said. Israel cut off fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip as part of a “complete siege” on the territory after Hamas fighters from Gaza launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. Since the attack, Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory, launched a ground offensive and severely restricted supplies of water, food and electricity. More than 11,600 people have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Palestinian authorities, including more than 4,700 children.

The first fuel truck to enter Gaza since Israel imposed the siege arrived on Wednesday. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it had received 23,000 litres of fuel. However, Israeli authorities have restricted its use exclusively for the transport of aid delivered from Egypt. “It is appalling that fuel continues to be used as a weapon of war,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.

Since Israel launched a ground invasion in late October, Gaza has already experienced two blackouts after Israel cut communications and internet services. Humanitarian agencies and first responders have warned that blackouts severely disrupt their work and put lives at risk. “People will be deprived of access to lifesaving information, such as finding areas of safety or contacting emergency services,” said Rasha Abdul-Rahim, director of Amnesty Tech.

“The critical work of humanitarian agencies will also be severely disrupted, as workers lose contact with each other,” she added. “Prolonged and complete communications blackouts, like those experienced in Gaza, can provide cover for atrocities and breed impunity while further undermining humanitarian efforts and putting lives at risk,” said Deborah Brown, senior technology researcher at Human Rights Watch. Communications networks in Gaza have been unreliable since the war began due to lack of electricity and damage to infrastructure due to the bombardment. The Palestinian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has previously appealed to neighbouring Egypt to operate communication stations near the Gaza border and activate roaming services on Egyptian networks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has condemned Israeli raids on Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, and bombing near a Jordanian field hospital in the Strip. In a post on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Israel had “blatantly targeted civilians and medical staff” in actions that were a “flagrant violation of international human rights law and international conventions.” — Arab News