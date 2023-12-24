The Baloch and Kakar’s New Year

The Baloch Yakjehti Committe (BLC), one of the group organizing the Baloch protest march in Islamabad has given a one week dead line to the government to fulfill its demands otherwise they will put their case before the Baloch people.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, one of the organizer of the protest is demanding an end to enforced disappearance and extra judicial killings of their community. Who can deny the fact that enforced disappearance and extra judicial killings have taken place in both Balochistan and the recently merged tribal areas of Pakistan. And this has been happening since several years and decades now. One wonders why the government since day one did not come up with straight answers and the challenges it faced.

It’s no secret that both Balochistan and former tribal areas of Pakistan better known as FATA since last two decades have been in the midst of international players and international terrorist groups. But did the government ever take the local people of these areas in confidence as to what was happening in their areas. Did their elected members ever explained to the locals the challenges that Pakistan was facing in these areas.

It was due to these misunderstandings that some locals in these areas started to believe that the government was involved hand in gloves with these terrorist groups. This mentality and thinking led to the creation of splinter groups, thus giving birth to individuals who stood up against the state. Today one can not deny that fact the many of such groups have international funding as well and they are even supported on social media groups all around the world.

Our dear Prime Minister Kakar, who hails from Balochistan and who is also a Pashtun instead of focusing on the problems of Pakistan, is instead focusing on Palestine and has decided not to celebrate new year because of the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine. Will Israel stop these atrocities because Mr Kakar is not celebrating new year? The answer is no, Israel does not give a damn about what our prime minister does or does not.

Our suggestion to our dear prime minister and those who made him the caretaker is that sir kindly focus on the issues of Pakistan and Pakistanis. We seriously are lagging behind on several fronts. The ordinary Pakistan is going through suffering each and every day. Unemployment and prices of food items and utilities bills are beyond the affordability of most Pakistanis. Let’s stop playing around and focus on Pakistan.

We have several enemies who would love to see us decay and drown. They are actively perusing our downfall and are providing all the tools in seeing Pakistan fall. We have to stand to these challenges as nation. A nation which is together. A nation which is behind its elected members of parliament. A nation which is behind its armed forces. Unity and elections are needed the most at this time.