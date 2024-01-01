The eurozone isn’t about to collapse – it’s worse than that

Jeremy Warner

You’ll be pleased to know that the European Central Bank is working on the introduction of new bank notes which are “even more beautiful” than the ones already in circulation. So said Christine Lagarde, ECB president, in a New Year’s address this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the launch of the euro.

Many European citizens, she noted with evident satisfaction, may not even remember a time before the single currency. This is probably just as well, because not only was the glorious variety of bank notes that populated Europe back then aesthetically far more pleasing than today’s grimly homogenised versions, but it was also a time of much greater hope for the future and rather more impressive economic growth. Worry not, Lagarde enthused. The single currency continues to unite Europe, make it easier to work, conduct business and ensure price stability.

These claims may be at least partially true. Membership of the euro has indeed made it much harder, even impossible, for others to follow Britain in leaving the EU. Extracting the UK from Europe’s bear hug has proved difficult and protracted enough even for a country with its own currency. Imagine the economic turmoil and dislocation if it also meant abandoning your established means of exchange and rebuilding monetary sovereignty from scratch. Lehman’s on steroids would be about the sum of it.

All the same, unity in imprisonment is a bit of an odd concept. It is possibly also true that the euro has made it marginally easier to conduct business between eurozone states. Companies and individuals no longer have to worry about exchange rate risk, and can plan for the future accordingly. Yet the major efficiency gains anticipated by European industry from pricing policies and financial strategies have failed to materialise.

Nor do the exaggerated claims around price stability bear much scrutiny. The eurozone’s aggregated inflation rate disguises big variations on the ground. A year ago, for instance, the inflation rate ranged from 6.7pc in Spain through 11.3pc in Germany to 21.7pc in Latvia. Even today, with the generalised price surge now receding, the differences are extreme, ranging from minus 0.7pc in Belgium to 6.9pc in Slovakia.

Despite 25 years of monetary integration, inflationary experience across the eurozone remains very different. In terms of interest rates, it is very much still the case that what may be appropriate for one country is likely to be inappropriate for another. What Eddie George, a former governor of the Bank of England, called Europe’s “one size fits all” monetary policy still struggles for economic legitimacy.

But for the actions of the European Central Bank in ignoring the single currency’s notional ban on debt monetisation, the game would already be up – the eurozone would have broken up on the unforgiving rocks of the European sovereign debt crisis of 2009-2012. No monetary union is likely to last for long without fiscal integration, a properly functioning banking union, and a centralised treasury function. To push ahead with the single currency before the political consensus existed to put these basic building blocks in place was always putting the cart before the horse.

Even so, the existential threat of a decade ago has largely gone away. With each passing crisis, Europe manages to move that little bit closer to what’s needed, thus ensuring the single currency’s survival. Political opposition to the required further integration dissipates in the face of the likely chaos of the alternatives. Up until the sovereign debt crisis, the Maastricht Treaty’s “no bailout” clause was assumed sacrosanct, yet today the ECB underwrites government bond markets with impunity via massive asset purchase programmes.

Similarly, by borrowing directly from markets for the €800bn (£694bn) spending splurge of the NextGenerationEU economic recovery plan, the European Commission drives a coach and horses through the original principle of a union of self-financing sovereign states. This is effectively fiscal union in embryonic form. Inch by inch, the EU is edging towards the federalism always envisaged by the founding fathers – a United States of Europe forged in crisis.

By forcing the pace of integration, the euro is working much as intended, even at the risk of provoking an almighty political backlash. Yet the economic justification has comprehensively failed. Aggregate per capita income in the eurozone did grow relatively strongly in the early years of the single currency, but this was also true virtually everywhere, and again within the euro area, performance was far from uniform.

For Italy, for instance, membership of the single currency has coincided with an unprecedented period of economic stagnation – the country is scarcely any richer in per capita terms than it was a quarter of a century ago. A similar but much wider stagnation has settled on the eurozone as a whole since the financial crisis. But for rapid, catch-up growth in relatively low income accession states, the aggregates would have looked even worse.

This was not how it was meant to be. Instead, the single currency was meant to re-energise Europe after the sclerosis of much of the 1990s. Sadly it did not, for it was based on an economic misconception. Free trade obviously doesn’t require the elimination of national currencies, but to Europe’s high command it nonetheless seemed perverse to be deepening the single market through harmonisation of standards while at the same time allowing the continued sudden shifts in national competitiveness associated with currency adjustment.

Europe’s immaculate conception of free trade was always at odds with the traditional neo-Keynesian view that currency realignment is a natural, market-driven way of correcting competitive imbalances between economies without imposing unnecessary hardship. Denied such flexibility, the rigidities of the eurozone were soon to find their expression in the punishing austerity and deep recessions of the European debt crisis. Analysis by the European Centre for International Political Economy found that GDP per capita in 14 EU member states, collectively representing 89pc of EU GDP, was lower in 2021 than when the euro was launched.

France and Germany were as rich as the 36th and the 31st US states in 2000, but 21 years later, French GDP per capita was lower than the 48th poorest US state, Arkansas, while German GDP per capita had fallen to become no more prosperous than the 38th US state, Oklahoma. Europe’s long malaise cannot be entirely blamed on monetary union – the UK hasn’t done much better, after all. But 25 years after its launch, the euro has failed to deliver on its economic promises. A once acute, life-threatening illness has merely given way to a chronic, long-term condition for which there appears no immediate prospect of cure.