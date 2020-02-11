The Frontier post join hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 5

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi on Monday announced The Frontier Post as its KP Region newspaper partner for the Pakistan Super League Season 5. Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Mr Javed Afridi in a statement said that he was happy to have The Frontier Post as KP Region English Newspaper Partner of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 5.

“Peshawar Zalmi is doing their best to provide best cricket facilities to youth of Peshawar and also promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With partnership of The Frontier Post, Peshawar Zalmi will convey positive message of KP to the entire world,” Javed Afridi added in his statement.

The Frontier Post on the other hand thanked Peshawar Zalmi for joining hands for the PSL 5. Mr. Mehmood Afridi, Editor of The Frontier Post assured Mr Javed Afridi full support and wished his team best of luck for this year’s Pakistan Super League. He appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi to promote the sports at the local level. He also hailed the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi to bring the foreign players to Pakistan on regular basis.