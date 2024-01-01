The Outcome of Ukraine’s War

Two years on, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Despite the competing nations, the world has witnessed unimaginable effects on the global economy, the unbearable impact of global energy crises, and shortage of food grains, Whilst, harassment and persuasion of weak states by the United States and allies to join the Western camp had been a common challenge to the countries around the globe. The months-long war destroyed Ukraine’s civil and military infrastructures along with turning thickly populated cities into unliveable skeletons of buildings with no essentials of life including electricity, kitchen heating, and water.

According to statistics, more than 14 million people, nearly one-third of Ukraine’s population have been forced to flee their homes since Russia announced its so-called special operation against Ukraine. The Russian Army brought widespread destruction and serious human rights violations against innocent civilians, destroying their lives and livelihoods, turning Ukrainian cities into debris, and cultivating farms into barren land, with no visible end in sight.Almost all competing powers have now exhausted their potential, with dwindling economies, frustrated leadership, and tired militaries. Ukraine which had been purely dependent on its Western allies has now completely succumbed to the ground.

Kyiv’s Western allies including the US and the European Union currently face domestic opposition in providing fuel to Ukraine’s war through their hard-earned taxpayers’ money. Russian economy faces massive pressure in the face of growing Western economic and trade sanctions, whilst the Russian military is highly exposed to internal division, defection, and mutiny. The world particularly, Russia and the Western bloc did not get any positive outcome of the years-long conflict, wherein, Ukraine became a scapegoat in the political tussle between the two blocs.

Kyiv’s sovereignty is on the stack, Russia is still insecure from NATO, and the North Atlantic alliance is shattered and polarized internally.After all, war is not a solution to any dispute. Military clashes have always conversely impacted human life in and around the conflict zones. Ukraine, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Kashmir, Myanmar, and other conflict zones are living examples of the miseries that wars brought to those regions around the globe. It is pertinent that major powers and their front states acknowledge this fact and resist fueling conflict in this universe. So, peace and tranquility prevail everywhere, human life comes to calm and affluence.