Those defending democracy side with democracy: Turkey

ANKARA (AA): Those who fight for democracy should side with those who are elected and champion democracy, Turkey’s president said on Thursday, referring to the U.S. recognizing a Venezuelan opposition leader as interim president, rather than President Nicolas Maduro.

“If Maduro takes a tough stance… I believe the Venezuelan people will back their elected president,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference alongside visiting Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

“If you do not respect election results, then this is not democracy, this is a totalitarian mindset,” Erdogan added.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president, escalating the ongoing feud between the U.S. and Maduro. Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

On ties with the island nation, Erdogan said Turkey and Malta agreed to further enhance cooperation on culture, tourism, education, health, maritime, and particularly energy as well as regional issues.

“Visa-free travel to Europe and updating the Customs Union deal will affect our relations with Malta with more service, investment, and tourism,” he said. He said Turkey hopes Malta will continue supporting Turkey in its relations with the European Union. Preca, for her part, said Malta would continue supporting Turkey’s EU membership process, calling it a necessity for a prosperous Europe.