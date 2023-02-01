Timely elections crucial to eradicate terrorism from country: Siraj

F.P. Report

BATTAGRAM: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq emphasizing the necessity of a government with the mandate of the people for establishing peace and prosperity in the country has asserted that timely elections are crucial for eradicating terrorism.

He was addressing a public meeting in Battagram on Thursday during which local leaders Saeed Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Alam, along with hundreds of people from their tribe, announced their decision to join JI. Sirajul Haq expressed condolence to the families of the martyrs of Pakistan Army in D.I. Khan terrorist incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. He said the nation and the army are on the same page for the defense of the country.

Attributing economic damage to bad governance and corruption, he held the former ruling parties accountable for the people’s plight. He criticized these parties for prioritizing personal gain, securing their self-interests, and exploiting the country’s resources, while the common man suffered without opportunities to make ends meet. The JI chief highlighted the stark reality that a majority of the population in the country lacks basic facilities, with millions suffering from drinking contaminated water and over 25 million children out of school due to poverty.

He contended that the former ruling parties were lacking a coherent narrative in the ongoing election campaign, accusing them of repeating old slogans and deceiving the public. He said the tested parties should present before the public their past performances in power rather than resorting to falsehoods. Siraj asserted that the track record of the former ruling parties was dismal and emphasized that the people’s only viable option in the upcoming election is the JI.