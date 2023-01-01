Toshakhana case: Imran’s arrest warrants cancelled

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Saturday cancelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Federal Judicial Complex.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 30 and told the parties in the case that arguments will take place during the next hearing and also ordered Khan to ensure his presence. In line with PTI’s insistence that Khan’s life is in danger and he needs security, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11 as a “one-time dispensation”.

Ahead of Khan’s arrival at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex, the area was put on high security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situation — as was created last month. But a situation like last time arose as PTI workers suddenly began pelting stones at the authorities inside the premises of the Federal Judicial Complex, resulting in teargas being spread to the courtroom where the hearing was to be conducted.

For the second time in a row, the charged PTI workers broke the security barrier of the complex to enter its premises in a show of solidarity with their party chief but caused him to miss the hearing. Police sources also said that the workers were firing teargas at law enforcers. Media reporters on the spot said PTI workers also heavily damaged three police mobiles and used slingshots to hit law enforcers with stones, which forced police to fire teargas at them.

The PTI chief was scheduled to appear before the court at 3:30pm, but he ran into back-to-back hurdles — from vehicles overturning to police and party workers clashing on several spots — in reaching the capital. Once he arrived at the judicial complex after the stipulated time, the clashes forced him to leave the premises of the complex.

Due to the violence that erupted inside the complex, the judge allowed the former prime minister to mark his attendance from his car and exempted him from attending the hearing in the courtroom. While PTI workers clashed with police and caused damage to public property, law enforcers briefly detained the PTI chief’s chief of staff, Shibli Faraz. PTI workers also set fire to 10 police motorcycles outside the judicial complex and overturned a police officer’s car.

When Judge Iqbal arrived at the courtroom, Khan’s lawyer, Gohar Ali, informed him that the PTI chief has arrived at the judicial complex, but was facing hurdles in coming to the courtroom. “No issues, let him come if he wants to. God have mercy, he is unable to reach [here],” the judge said, as he noted he would wait for the PTI chief to appear. The lawyer also told the judge that it wasn’t Khan’s fault that workers turned out to support him.

Then Judge Iqbal said that the election commission’s lawyers should take notice of what was happening inside the premises of the complex. “The hearing would begin once Khan arrives and left for his chambers,” he said. When he came back to the courtroom, Babar Awan told the judge that Khan’s attendance should be marked in his car as the situation was tense outside.

The judge said if the attendance was marked in that manner, then what would happen during the hearing? As the PTI pressed for it, the judge allowed Khan’s attendance to be marked in his car. Due to the turmoil, the court sought suggestions from the parties on whether the hearing should be adjourned. Khan’s lawyer Haris said that the PTI chief could not be indicted today. The election commission’s lawyer said that the time of the hearing should also be decided.

Judge Iqbal said he hoped the next hearing would be held at the F-8 Kacheri. He then adjourned the hearing for a while.

When the hearing resumed, SP Dr Sami Malik reached the courtroom and in response to the judge’s query about Khan’s undertaking, said he is unaware of whether the PTI chief signed the document or not. Harris told the court that the SP took the file from him. At this, the SP said the signed document was given to Shibli Faraz. He added that he was hurt and did not have the signed document.

The judge then said that this was a very important decision and directed the police officer to find the document. Harris alleged that the SP was lying. At this, the judge said, “he does not want a war and directed the parties to take things forward smoothly”. Then, the judge adjourned the hearing briefly as the SP exited the courtroom to find the paper.

When Khan was en route to the capital, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at the PTI chief’s residence, broke into his house, and arrested several party workers in the act. In response, the former prime minister said it was “clear” that despite having gotten “bail” in the cases lodged against him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government intends to arrest him.

“Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec[ause] I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.” “It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign,” he added.

In another tweet, he added: “Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this?” “This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment,” he added.

Meanwhile, in an update on the traffic advisory for today, the Islamabad police alerted citizens of possible roadblocks and detours due to traffic disruption amid tight security arrangements around the G-11 judicial complex. In a tweet, the Islamabad police advised citizens to take alternative routes.