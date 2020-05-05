Total reported coronavirus cases in Afghanistan: 3,224

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said that in the past 24 hours 330 positive cases have been recorded across the country, and the country total is 3,224.

The 190 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kabul (45), Herat (59), Kandahar (41), Balkh (38), Paktia (26), Ghazni (5), Nangarhar (13), Logar (10), Laghman (11), Helmand (1), Farah (2), Samangan (10), Takhar (11), Kunduz (5), Faryab (6), Paktika (9), Panjshir (12), Zabul (3), Kapisa (4), Wardak (4), Parwan (7), Kunar (5) and Badakhshan (3).

The Health Ministry said that in the past 24 hours there have been five deaths: Logar (2), Nangarhar (1), Laghman (1) and Baghlan (1).

The number of reported recoveries in the country is 421, and the reported number of deaths is 95.

So far, 13,076 people have been tested, according to the ministry.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 251,575, and 3,584,174 have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

So far 1,167,991 other people have recovered, it said.